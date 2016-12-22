Maine Maritime Academy Open House celebrates the holidays

News Feature

The Christmas tree at the Wyman House is decorated to perfection for the Maine Maritime Academy Open House.

by Monique Labbe

The inside of the Wyman House on the Maine Maritime Academy campus was decorated to the brim with holiday lights, Christmas balls and a Christmas tree during the annual Holiday Open House Wednesday, December 14.



Members of the public and academy alumni were greeted at the door by president Bill Brennan and wife Heather. Upon entering, visitors were greeted with a slew of holiday treats, ranging from cookies to peanut butter balls to a spread of dips, fruits and cheeses.



The evening was catered by Sodexo Food Services, which provides the cafeteria services during the school year for the academy. Sodexo also catered a sit-down dinner at the dining hall following the open house. The meal included roast ham and all the trimmings.



Santa Claus was also on hand to visit with the children, and even some of the adults in attendance.



The open house is an annual holiday event at the academy, during which time community members and school administration, faculty and students come together.

