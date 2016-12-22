News Feature

Little Deer Isle Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 22, 2016 Little Deer Isle lighthouse provides light show for the holidays Collecting food donations

The lighthouse in Little Deer Isle is strung with Christmas lights for the holiday season.

by Monique Labbe

Christmas lights have been a staple during the holiday season in Angel and Travis Eaton’s household for several years.



The couple, who operate the lighthouse at 155 Haskell District Road in Little Deer Isle, used to enter a float in the Bangor Parade of Lights to kick off the holiday season, but when their son, Gavin, underwent major surgery two years ago around Thanksgiving, he was instructed to recover at home for six weeks. So, instead of stringing lights around a float, the lights were hung from their home and attached lighthouse. Two years later, the tradition has continued, and this year the Eatons have found a way to turn it into a way to raise donations for the community.



“We never imagined that we would continue to decorate our house after that year. However, we noticed that people were coming out and seemed to enjoy the lights,” said Angel Eaton on December 19.



The lights are changed a bit each year to keep people coming back, said Eaton, adding that her husband has put in an enormous amount of time every year to keep the tradition alive.



“My husband would guess he has 10 or 12 hours putting up the lights, and several more in programing the singing trees,” she said.



This year, a container for nonperishable food items and monetary donations is located at the bottom of the Eaton’s driveway. They are collecting every day until Christmas, from people who come to watch the light show each night. The donations will be given to the Island Food Pantry.



“We thought that if people were coming out to enjoy the show that we would try to help a local nonprofit organization,” said Eaton. “If it is successful, we would like to choose a different organization each year to support.”



The whole family has gotten involved in the light show, which has become a public event most nights during the holiday season.



“Our kids have been handing out candy canes and wishing as many people as they can a Merry Christmas,” she said. “Some nights it has been very cold, but they have still bundled up and happily greeted people.”



The lights are on every night from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. until New Year’s Day. Car radios should be tuned to FM frequency 88.3 to access the music that accompanies the singing trees.



The lights are on every night from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. until New Year’s Day. Car radios should be tuned to FM frequency 88.3 to access the music that accompanies the singing trees.

