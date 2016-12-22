News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, December 22, 2016 and Island Ad-Vantages, December 22, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, December 22, 2016 Flash! in the Pans to host 14th New Year’s Eve bash

Dancing to Flash! in the Pans at the 2015 Last Night! celebration.

by Anne Berleant

See 2016 out with a bang and a blast and maybe a few turns on the dance floor when Last Night! returns to downtown Blue Hill on December 31, New Year’s Eve.



Beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing to midnight, revelers of all ages can be soothed by smooth jazz, learn Scottish, Samba and Greek dancing, sing and dance along to rock, folk, jug and more at venues throughout downtown.



The event is hosted by Peninsula steel drum band Flash! in the Pans, and people can expect plenty of steel drumming, with the Rhythm Rockets and Flash! and Planet Pan performing at George Stevens Academy, and Atlantic Clarion Steel Band ringing in the New Year from 10 p.m. to midnight at Town Hall.



“New Year’s Eve is about having a whole lot of fun,” Flash! leader Nigel Chase said after announcing this year’s lineup. “And what more fun could you have than getting a whole lot of performers together to play. That’s the bottom line.”



For those who want a break from live music, there will be tarot card and poetry readings, a children’s movie, Finding Dory, at the First Congregational Church, and a variety show.



“It looks more complicated than it is,” Chase said. “We ask for help from the community.”



The first Last Night! was held in 2003, Chase recalled. “It was very small, and then we had the courage to say, hey, this was fun, let’s make it a bigger event.”



Last Night! is a free event, with food and drink at the firehouse. For the full schedule of performers and venues, visit flashinthepans.org.

