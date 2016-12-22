News Feature

The Island Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 22, 2016 Community artists to get creative throughout the month of January Annual Fun-A-Day begins January 1

by Monique Labbe

Five years ago, the arts community of Deer Isle/Stonington joined an 11-year-old national program called Fun-A-Day, where artists create one piece of art—whether visual, written or otherwise—each day throughout January. (Artists can also choose to work on one big piece throughout the month.) This year, that work will be showcased at Dowstudio Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 4.



“No material is exempt, and the only limitation is your imagination,” said Mickie Flores, who has coordinated the annual Fun-A-Day event for the past three years.



Flores noted that in 2016, Fun-A-Day shows, which were created by The Artclash Collective, took place from Boston to San Francisco to Deer Isle. The shows are free on the island, she said, and are non-juried.



“It’s a quick and fun community sharing [event],” said Flores. “The shows are aimed to be fun, inclusive and participatory.”



Flores said that she estimates between 20 and 40 people have participated in the Deer Isle shows. Artists have ranged from professional to the youngest of amateur.



“In addition to bona fide artists, we have had a kindergartner who made Play Doh food sculptures, a sixth grader who hot-glued 31 separate constructions out of Triscuits and a seventh grader who drew a watercolor sketch each day,” she said.



To participate in the month-long event, contact Flores at 460-6038, or via email at mickieflores@gmail.com. Additional information is available at facebook.com/funadaydeerisle.

