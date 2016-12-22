Blue Hill family embodies give-and-take of community life

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The backbone of any community is its families, with small towns often depending on them to fill in the gaps, sometimes ones they didn’t even know they had.



In 2009, Katye and Jim Lacasse formed Blue Hill Peninsula Making Strides, an annual 5K race that raises money for autism education and awareness, including funds for the Blue Hill Consolidated School program their son, Caleb, attends.



“At age 2, we knew something wasn’t spot on,” Katye said, in a December interview in her Blue Hill home, of her oldest son, now 15.



Caleb was diagnosed with autism, and it was while training for a national autism fundraiser marathon that Katye thought of starting a nonprofit that would directly help her own community and son.



“I saw a vision for Making Strides, to help as many people on the Peninsula as I can,” she said. “It helped me place my grief, and taught me a lot about autism, the needs on the Peninsula and my own needs.”



The whole family—Colin, age 13, Colby, 12, and youngest son Cohen, 4—joins in before, during and after the October event, stuffing envelopes, setting up tables, collecting silent auction items, writing thank you cards, and, of course, running. This fall, the race raised $6,800.



“What the school has done and how they’ve helped Caleb’s program, that’s a huge thing,” Jim said, in a separate interview with Caleb, Colin and Colby.



Jim is also now in his first term on the Blue Hill School Board: “That’s another way to pay back, that I’m able to pay back.”



But having a child with special needs is a year-round affair, and Caleb’s younger brothers play a big part.



“Because the boys live here, they know,” Katye said. “They have taken on the role of helping and supporting Caleb.”



In the family kitchen, Caleb displays subscription boxes that arrive each month for him, with superhero accessories, such as stickers and figurines, as all three brothers describe how Colin and Colby make videos of Caleb opening them as they arrive.



“I think it’s mostly taking our time to do one small thing,” Colin said.



Jim spoke of the learning curve Colin and Colby, and now Cohen, went through as part of a family with autism.



“It developed an understanding that a family is a team,” he said. “ We were able to do what we did because we were able to put some of it on them. I don’t think they recognize their influence. I think they played an important part in how well Caleb did.”



The Lacasse’s community involvement touches more than autism. Jim and Katye started Blue Hill Soccer Club nine years ago, when Colin was 5, rounding up 10 kids to participate.



That number now stands at 69. They both served as coaches until Colin and Colby reached middle school—and now, with Cohen old enough to play, will likely take that active role again.



Katye also coaches the Ellsworth High School girls varsity soccer team and serves as recreation director for Blue Hill, organizing summer camps each year, with Colin and Colby pitching in.



“I help mom with soccer camp,” Colin said. “It’s actually a lot of fun. The money at the end was…I forgot about that.”



Colby, who appeared on Kids Baking Championship on Food Network earlier this year, ran a cooking camp, and also runs his own nonprofit, Art for Autism, selling artwork he and his brothers create—especially Caleb’s, who shows a special talent for art.



All the money the boys earn, Katye said, must be split three equal ways: savings, for themselves, and for tithing.



“We’re a faith-believing family, and I think a lot of our strength has come from our willingness to say yes, when we want to say no,” she said. “I tell them, there’s only one of me. I can’t be everything to you. You have got to find who you are and be solid on that. And fight for that.”



She adds, “We never want our kids to resent Caleb. It was a balance, it was a struggle. I would tell them, life’s not fair. Autism sucks. And you’re lucky you’re not the one who has it.”

