Union 76 drops proposed business manager, passes budget

Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 15, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, December 15, 2016

At a December 12 board meeting, members of the School Union 76 board approved a $533,328 central office budget for 2017-18, eliminating a proposed business manager position.

by Anne Berleant

The School Union 76 board unanimously approved a 2017-18 budget—up 1.5 percent—on December 12 after a final revision eliminated a proposed business manager position, or CFO, at a cost of over $60,000.



“I’m going to vote for this budget, but I think we’ve made a mistake in not having a CFO,” said board member Stephen York, of CSD 13.



The Union 76 board comprises members of its three school district boards, Brooklin, Sedgwick and CSD 13.



The union board and Superintendent Chris Elkington had created the business manager position to allow Elkington to focus on education, not finances, but many citizens expressed concern over the 12-percent budget increase the position added.



“It has become clear that the original reasons for this position being proposed no longer matter and are outweighed by the concerns being shared by many,” Elkington wrote in a widely distributed email.



Instead, one or more business consultants will be used, as is being done this year, at a cost of $18,200. This year’s projected business consultant costs are about $11,300, Elkington said. Fiscal reporting to the state is a large part of the central office responsibilities.



“The CFO was presented with the intent that you, the superintendent, would provide educational leadership,” Frank Bianco (Brooklin) said. “How is this going to be addressed? This is a key issue that the board has been concerned with.”



“It’s going to need more cooperation. It will be harder, and I’m not going to be able to do as many things as I want, as you asked for, as Union 76 needs,” Elkington said.



The approved budget stands at $533,328, with Brooklin paying a 15.5 percent share, or $82,675; Sedgwick a 23.5 percent share, or $125,465 and CSD #13 a 61 percent share, or $325,186.



The 2017-18 budget includes 2-percent staff raises, a 1.7-percent cost-of-living raise for the Director of Student Services, and a 2-percent raise for Elkington.



The board also approved Elkington serve as superintendent for Isle au Haut.



Board members also shared positive reactions to a December 10 board workshop, designed to improve the general working of the board.



“We are being introduced to a new way of conceiving of ideas and communicating them,” said Marti Brill (Sedgwick).



“It was not painful at all,” added Liz Perez (CSD).



Board elections ended the night, with all current officers being returned to their positions with no other nominations. Mike Sealander (Brooklin) will continue as chairman, Susan Ford (Sedgwick) as vice-chairman, and Emily Stribling (Brooklin) as secretary.

