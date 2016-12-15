Proposed federal fishing ban to protect coral worries local lobstermen

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

Maine fishermen will be keeping a close eye on the progress of a federal proposal to close certain areas of the Gulf of Maine to fishing in an effort to protect deep-sea coral.



Fishermen got some details of the plan at the Zone C Lobster Council meeting December 12. The meeting lacked a quorum after the council lost a video conferencing connection with council members on Vinalhaven, but the members discussed several issues including the deep-coral proposal.



The New England Fishery Management Council is considering a plan that would ban fishing at several locations in federal waters in the Gulf of Maine. Formally known as the Draft Deep-Sea Coral Amendment, the draft proposal could affect fishing areas in about 161 miles of federal waters in the Gulf of Maine, extending from Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Zone boundary in the south to the Canadian Border. The draft includes protection measures for a wider area all along the east coast, and the Mid-Atlantic region already has adopted measures for that area.



Two areas in the draft proposal are of particular interest to local fishermen: an area near Clay Ridge, west of Mount Desert Rock, and a site near Outer Schoodic Ridge. Most of the discussion Monday focused on the Outer Schoodic Ridge site, which is reportedly a prime off-shore lobster fishing area. Council members expressed concern about the impact a ban on fishing in that area could have.



“They’re taking a huge hit there,” said council member David Tarr. “That’s a big area.”



Two fishermen at Monday’s meeting said they fished in that area and that they weren’t alone.



“There’s a lot of gear in that area,” one man said.



“A lot of people, a lot of value, a lot of lives,” added Sarah Cotnoir, the lobster resource management coordinator at Maine’s Department of Marine Resources. It was Cotnoir who raised the issue at Monday’s meeting. Fishermen will need to make their voices heard if they hope to keep those areas open, Cotnoir said, and she urged them to provide information about the levels of fishing activities in the area to DMR and the NEFMC.



Council member Robert Ray agreed.



“It’s a severe situation,” he said. “You’ve got a mountain to climb. They can shut you down in a heartbeat if you don’t keep on top of it.”



Fishermen questioned whether lobster fishing has had any negative impact on the deep-sea coral in the region. While they agreed that dragging would obviously harm the delicate corals, they noted that there has been lobster fishing in those areas for a long time and “the coral is still there.”



Cotnoir said the DMR did offer a motion during a recent NEFMC meeting in an effort to win an exemption for the lobster fishery. But, she said, that motion failed.



Information about fishing activity in the area may be the key to keeping the area open. As part of its review of the proposed coral protection area, the NEFMC must consider the economic impact of the fishing ban, according to Genevieve McDonald, the Downeast Region representative on the Maine Lobster Advisory Council.



“You need to be forthright,” she said. “They need to know the number of boats in the area, the number of communities affected, how many employees are on those boats.”



Carla Guenther, the senior scientist at the Penobscot East Resource Center noted that part of the NEFMC review will include plotting fishing activity in the area on maps and they also will need that kind of data.



NEFMC will refine the details of the proposed protection zones during the winter months before sending the draft document out to public hearings, probably in April, according to Cotnoir. DMR is planning a session on the coral issue for the Fishermen’s Forum next spring. A final decision could come in June.



Meanwhile, the DMR is working to establish rules in the wake of the decision earlier this year to close Zone C to unlimited commercial licenses. In response to testimony at public hearings, the department has created a separate wait list for “transfers,” fishermen who currently hold a license who want to transfer that license from one lobster zone to another. Those working to obtain a license, including apprentices, remain on another wait list.



The current thinking, Cotnoir said, is to put all fishermen seeking a transfer on one list and try to match them: if a fisherman from Zone A wants to move to Zone B and one in Zone B wants to move to Zone A, the department would simply authorize such “swaps.” That would result in no net increases in any zone. However, Cotnoir noted, if there were no matches, some transfers might never be allowed.



The department will seek comments on this or other possible methods to deal with the waiting list at a public hearing in January.



The discussion regarding entering Zone C raised questions about the apprentice system and how many apprentices a license holder could sponsor. Council Chairman Hilton Turner indicated that there has been some confusion about that limit and whether it meant that a sponsor could have just one apprentice at a time in addition to a family member.



“My understanding was that it was a ‘one at a time deal.’ You can only sponsor one apprentice at a time unless they’re your children,” Turner said. “If you wanted to have five guys all at once, that’s a little much. You’re supposed to be teaching them, not just signing their papers.”



That was the consensus of everyone else at the meeting.



Although, without a quorum, the council could not conduct official business, the councilors did sign revised bylaws which had been approved at a previous meeting.

