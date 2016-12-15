Coat drive helps local people in need stay warm

News Feature

Nearly 50 million Americans are currently living in poverty. For these families and individuals, a warm coat is a budget extra they simply cannot afford. Girl Scout Troop 625 invites area residents to make a difference in neighbors’ lives by donating coats and dollars during their upcoming coat drive.



Troop 625 is working with One Warm Coat to collect clean, gently used warm coats and dollars to support the coat drive program through December 30 at the Brooklin School, Friend Memorial Library and George Stevens Academy. The process is simple: drop off extra coat(s) and Troop 625 takes care of the rest. All donated coats will be given to a local agency for distribution to local children and adults in need. If you do not have a coat to donate, you can help provide a warmer winter by texting “WARM” to 80100 to donate $10 to One Warm Coat or by visiting onewarmcoat.org/donate. Those wishing to make an online donation, please reference coat drive number 16-1408 so Troop 625’s drive gets credit. Their goal is to collect 50 coats during coat drive this month, according to a news release.



One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need and raises awareness of the vital need for warm coats. One Warm Coat supports individuals, groups, companies and organizations across the country by providing the tools and resources needed to hold a successful coat drive. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to any person in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation. Since its inception in 1992, One Warm Coat has worked with its volunteers to give away over 4 million coats.

