Violinist Smukler appointed Kneisel Hall artistic director

News Feature

Violinist Laurie Smukler is the new artistic director of Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival in Blue Hill. In a press release, the Kneisel trustees said, “Kneisel Hall is thrilled; Smukler is the perfect musician to lead Kneisel Hall into the changing world of classical music. She will maintain the emphasis on excellent ensemble performance that is the hallmark of Kneisel Hall and will be a strong guardian of the Kneisel traditions. Smukler’s candidacy was compelling.”



Smukler began her studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music with Margaret Randall. She received a Bachelor of Music degree from The Juilliard School where she studied with Ivan Galamian. Other teachers who have had a powerful influence on her development have been Josef Gingold, Donald Weilerstein and Robert Mann. As the founding first violinist of the Mendelssohn String Quartet, she spent eight years with that group. She also performed and toured as the first violinist of two school-affiliated string quartets: the Bard Festival String Quartet and the Purchase Faculty String Quartet. She has performed and toured with the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society and Music From Marlboro. With her husband, violist Ira Weller, she directed and performed in the series “The Collection in Concert,” at the Pierpont Morgan Library for over 10 years. She plays regularly at the chamber series, Da Camera of Houston. In addition to The Juilliard School, she is a member of the faculties of the Manhattan School of Music and the Conservatory of Music at Bard College. She also spent 18 years as a Professor of Violin and Chamber Music at Purchase College Conservatory of Music, 10 as Head of the String Department. She has been on the Kneisel Hall faculty since 1996.

