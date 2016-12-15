Town, Maine Maritime Academy come together in music

News Feature

by Sharon Bray

More members of the Maine Maritime Academy than ever have been sharing musical talent with the local community, according to reports at the so-called Town-Gown meeting in Emerson Hall December 7. Municipal and academy officers meet regularly to discuss items of mutual concern.



Musician-Selectman David Unger said this year’s holiday concert “was the best ever.” He said he sees a welcome increase in MMA student, faculty and staff participation.



The Witherle Consort, a mix of town and academy musicians playing harp and other classical instruments, has played at several events and plans more, said academy Vice President Liz True.



Selectman Gus Basile praised student Zachary Hollen who played bag pipe at the cemetery for Ron Bakeman’s November 30 memorial service.



In other news, Town Manager Jimmy Goodson said the town’s water department “is considering lifting” mandatory conservation requirements although demand is still high and town wells are still recharging.



“Not so many people are watering lawns or washing cars now,” Goodson commented.



For the usual agenda item “parking,” Goodson said designated overnight parking at the waterfront for those standing watch on the T/S State of Maine seems to be helping. Castine Finance Officer Karen Motycka noted that some concerns continue about early mornings downtown.



The academy “is still working on” an agreement with the golf course for parking spaces, said MMA President Bill Brennan. “The conversation is going well.” He said he hopes to have seasonal use of up to 20 parking spaces if “some modifications” can be agreed upon.



The town has hired Carroll Lanpher’s contracting company from Verona Island to handle snow plowing, reported Goodson. Any feedback from MMA “will be given back to Lanpher,” he added. After the season’s first light snow, he heard no complaints. Lanpher is leasing the town’s plow truck for the season. If it goes well, said Goodson, the town may “get rid of it.” Town employee Henry Erhard continues to use a smaller truck for work on some side streets and parking lots according to other town office staff.

