Stonington lobsterman gets six-year license suspension

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A Stonington lobsterman was one of two men whose lobster fishing licenses were suspended for six years by the Maine Department of Marine Resources, as a result of two separate investigations, according to a DMR press release issued on December 13.



Dexter Bray Jr., 36, of Stonington, was charged with removing the eggs of two female lobsters, after an investigation led by Marine Patrol Officer Rustin Ames.



Bray also faces fines of up to $1,600 and one year in prison.



Officer Ames received an anonymous complaint last spring that Bray was “scrubbing” lobsters, the act of artificially removing eggs from the underside of a female lobster’s tail. The ensuing investigation revealed that Bray had landed and attempted to sell two egg-bearing female lobsters at a lobster co-op in Stonington.



Any egg-bearing female lobster caught must be returned to the water, according to state regulations.



“Scrubbing lobsters is one of the most serious violations of marine resource laws we see,” said Marine Patrol Colonel Jon Cornish in the press release. “By removing eggs to make a short-term monetary gain, criminals deny future generations of fishermen the opportunity those eggs represent. Just as important, they undermine the work law abiding harvesters do every day to sustain this important resource.”



A Cushing lobsterman, Philip Poland, 42, was also charged with scrubbing lobsters, and also had his license suspended for six years.



“I’m extremely proud of the thorough investigation conducted by the Officers involved in these cases,” said DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “These are very difficult cases to make and the Officers did an outstanding job bringing this behavior to and end.”



Bray was notified on November 2 after a hearing to determine the length of suspension. He will be able to regain his license on May 19, 2022.

