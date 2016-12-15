Marine Patrol plans boat for Stonington Harbor

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

The Marine Patrol is planning to station a patrol boat in Stonington.



Marine Patrol Maj. Rene Cloutier told fishermen at the Zone C Council meeting on Monday that the 26-foot General Marine boat was already under construction. Cloutier indicated that having a boat based in Stonington will improve the agency’s efforts in the area.



“This area has the largest lobster landings in the state and we don’t have a boat here,” he said. “We want to get some people down here and have a bigger presence in the in-shore fishery. There’s a lot going on there.”



Cloutier said the 26-foot diesel patrol boat will be equipped with all gear necessary to haul traps, check tags and ensure that fishermen are in compliance with fishing regulations.



Although the Marine Patrol is facing the same problems other law enforcement agencies face in terms of declining numbers of recruits, Cloutier said the agency planned to have two officers on the boat when it was ready.



While a lot will depend on the builder, Cloutier said the agency plans on a spring launch for the new patrol boat.

