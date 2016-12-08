News Feature

Our Community Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, December 15, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, December 15, 2016 and Castine Patriot, December 8, 2016 Lawmakers, governor look to amend minimum wage bill

by Anne Berleant

By a margin of 85,000 votes, Maine passed a citizen-initiated referendum to raise the minimum wage from its current $7.50 to $9 an hour in 2017, and to $12 by 2020, with annual cost of living raises thereafter. For tip workers, the raise is from $3.25 to $5 an hour in 2017, with $1 increases yearly until it reaches the adjusted minimum wage of $12 an hour. The margin of approval was a healthy 10.6 percent.



However, turning the referendum, as written, into law is its own process. With Governor LePage, some legislators and the Restaurant Workers of Maine all speaking out in favor of modifying the legislation, it remains to be seen what the final law will be.



“Legislators shy away from amending in wholesale amounts because [the referendum] reflects the will of the people,” State Senator Brian Langley (R-Ellsworth) said in a November 28 interview. But because many people may not have understood the effect of the change to tip worker wages on servers and restaurant prices, “I think there will be some willingness to work on this,” he said.



In a November 23 address to legislators, LePage urged them to “slow down the rate of increase to the minimum wage to allow businesses more time to absorb it, remove the provision that automatically increases the wage every year and restore the tip credit.” His stated reasons are that removing the tip credit will slash server earnings and raise restaurant menu prices, that wage increases will be many times more than the increases to Social Security and so hurt the elderly, and that matching annual raises to the consumer price index “could decimate small businesses in Maine,” if the state economy takes a downturn.



However, some organizations and economists have cited evidence that higher wages, including for tip workers, can help a local economy, not hurt it, most notably the 600 economists who signed a 2014 letter to President Obama in support of a $10.10 minimum wage, stating:



“The weight of evidence now show[s] that increases in the minimum wage have had little or no negative effect on the employment of minimum-wage workers, even during times of weakness in the labor market. Research suggests that a minimum-wage increase could have a small stimulative effect on the economy as low-wage workers spend their additional earnings, raising demand and job growth, and providing some help on the jobs front.”



For Maine business owners, the difference between the current $7.50 an hour and the $12 set for 2020 is about $9,000 per full-time employee per year.



Senator and restaurateur



Senator Langley has the unusual perspective toward the minimum wage bill of both a legislator and a restaurant owner.



Owner of The Lobster Pot, a seasonal restaurant in Ellsworth, Langley said he was considering moving away from table service to counter service to compensate for higher wage costs. In conversations with other restaurant owners, he heard of plans to raise menu prices, change from year-round to seasonal hours, and not award employees raises because of the annual cost-of-living adjustments.



Langley also spoke of the “symbiotic relationship” between a restaurant and its wait staff, where excellence in service is rewarded by high tips, citing a part-time high school bus boy earning $25 an hour at The Lobster Pot, while his father, who had been a cook there for 15 years, earned $15 an hour.



For non-restaurant employers, Langley noted that “local businesses pay market wages, not minimum wage,” with starting pay often near $10 an hour. The concern for those employers will be how to maintain the wage spread between entry or unskilled employees and skilled employees with experience.



“This will be the biggest issue facing employers, how to compensate skilled employees,” he noted.



In the end, the degree of changes to the minimum wage bill is up to legislators, who may keep in mind that it passed with strong voter support, from the same voters who put them into office.



A two-thirds majority vote in the house and senate is needed for an emergency preamble to the referendum, which would change the immediate effects of the legislation, while to amend the tip worker portion would go through the normal legislative session and require a simple majority in both chambers, Langley explained.



But Langley, and others, seem hopeful that the bill will be amended in line with their perspectives.



“Even before passage of Question 4, legislators last session—even democratic legislators—indicated a willingness to revisit both the tip credit and COLA portion of the proposal this January,” the Maine State Chamber, which came out against the minimum wage increase, wrote in a post-election email.



“It is widely agreed that the phasing out of the tip credit is a flaw in the legislation and will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session,” Langley said. “There seems to be support from both sides of the aisle.”



However, he added, a legislator-sponsored bill in the last session that raised the minimum wage but left tip workers out of it and did not include cost of living raises, failed to pass.

