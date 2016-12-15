Executive Director Annie Gray is part of ‘new face’ of DI-S chamber

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

With a new executive director position and new board members, the Deer Isle-Stonington Chamber of Commerce has new momentum, and some new ideas, Executive Director Annie Gray said in a November 25 interview.



“I think the face of the chamber has really changed,” said Gray, who took the part-time position during the summer months.



With over 140 members representing tourism, the arts, professional services, dining, real estate, retail shops and more, the chamber exists to serve local business members.



“It makes a huge difference to the local [businesses], knowing the chamber is there advocating for them,” Gray said.



The board decided to create the executive director position after its previous administrative assistant, Jan Taylor, left.



“You get what you pay for,” Board President Henry Borntraeger said in a recent interview, noting that Taylor “did quite a good job, but she was asked to volunteer a lot of her time.”



Apart from the new position, there are also four new members on the 11-person board: Amy Bernhardt, whom Gray said represents the arts community; Dan Landrigan, a recent transplant from Washington, D.C., who owns Avalon Kitchens and has a marketing background; Angela Snowman of Katahdin Media Works; and local bookkeeper Caty Frazier.



“It’s really ramped up the chamber,” Gray said. “It’s more of an eclectic organization and it’s definitely working for the community.”



The chamber publishes the annual Island Guide, which lists and promotes local businesses and services, organizes the annual Lupine Festival, co-sponsors the Fourth of July fireworks and parade, with Stonington and a lot of help from Deer Isle, promoting Buy Local/Hire Local initiatives. It also runs the Welcome Center, open daily from mid-May to mid-October.



New chamber initiatives include involvement in Healthy Island Project’s Winter Fest in January, working with the Deer Isle Revitalization Committee, and alternating board meetings physically between Deer Isle and Stonington.



Overall, the chamber is starting to “work more with other entities on the island versus trying to do our own thing, which is the way it was in the past,” Borntraeger said.



Gray transitioned 18 months ago from a seasonal to a full-time island resident, and also holds the part-time position as volunteer driver coordinator for Friends In Action. A former school counselor and admissions counselor, Gray said she has also “been a volunteer pretty much my whole life.” She noted that through years of moving to different towns and states, by choice, with her late husband and former Reach Director Jim Gray, helped her view that chambers play an important role in the community.



“I really think we can promote the island as a year-round destination,” she said. “If we can help promote that in any way, that’s what we’d like to work on.”

