Our Community Originally published in The Weekly Packet, December 15, 2016 and Castine Patriot, December 8, 2016 and Island Ad-Vantages, December 8, 2016 Elementary school enrollments holding steady throughout area

A total of 936 pre-K through eighth grade students are enrolled in the eight Union 76 and Union 93 schools, up about 1 percent from 10 years ago. Data compiled from Maine Department of Education, Union 93 and Union 76.

by Anne Berleant

The October school enrollment numbers reported to the Department of Education show that elementary school enrollments on the Island and Peninsula have held steady in the past 10 years.



In fact, among the eight Union 76 and Union 93 elementary schools, total enrollment is up a shade over 1 percent, from 925 in 2006 to 936 in 2016. This bucks the trend across Hancock County, which, at 6,592, has 5 percent fewer elementary students today than it did in 2006. In addition, about 80 students in the nine towns attend private schools or are home schooled.



However, only three local schools have gained students on average over the last decade: Blue Hill Consolidated School, Surry Elementary School and Adams School in Castine, and all by double-digit percentages.



Blue Hill Consolidated has gained the most students, rising 25 percent since 2006, from 208 to 260. Surry has risen 15 percent, from 106 to 122, and Castine has risen 17 percent, from 53 to 62 students, in large part because of a low-tuition program it began two years ago, which has drawn students from other local districts.



Throughout the two unions and neighboring towns, about a dozen students attend school in another local district through a superintendent’s agreement.



Of all the schools, Deer Isle-Stonington has lost the greatest number, falling nearly 17 percent, from 259 to 216. (It also houses a Head Start program in the school, while the other schools all have pre-K programs, many which began within the last few years, in some cases to address declining enrollment.)



Isle au Haut, which is not part of either union, has the same number of students today—five—as it did 10 years ago, as does Brooklin, which, with 58 students, is among the smaller local schools.



Despite small, mostly declining numbers for the Peninsula schools, towns have resisted consolidation efforts in the last decade, instead looking for ways to increase enrollment, either through beginning a pre-K program or offering spots to tuition students.



And while enrollments are not significantly down in the last 10 years but rather shifting between towns, nearly all the school facilities are operating below what they were designed for when built 20 or 30 years ago.



The exception is Blue Hill Consolidated School. School board member Ben Wootten brought the need to address the school’s steadily increasing enrollment to the board’s attention in September. The board approved researching a possible land purchase as one of its 2016-17 goals, with an eye to bringing the question before voters at the 2017 annual town meeting.



“You don’t want to wait until you need a new school to find property,” Wootten said.

