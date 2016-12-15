El Faro transcript shows final hours of doomed journey

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

When El Faro set out on Wednesday, September 30, 2015, the would-be category 3 hurricane Joaquin was a tropical storm festering in the ocean. A 500-page, 26-hour transcript released December 13 by the National Transportation Safety Board shows how, minute-by-minute, the crew of the cargo ship El Faro worked to make decisions in an attempt to steer the ship to safety as the storm turned into a hurricane overnight that continued to increase in strength.



Coupled by a breach in its hull that filled a lower holding compartment with water, the ship began to list and then lost propulsion before communication ends.



For the first many hours of the trip the crew consulted maps and worked to plot a course that would get them safely to the other side of the storm.



“[we’re] lookin’ at an extreme divergence from this one,” said the captain at 6:18 p.m., noting at times throughout the recording that the storm was moving in unpredictable ways.



Throughout the transcript the captain remains calm, even when it becomes apparent the ship cannot be saved.



Roughly two hours after leaving Florida, at 8:31 p.m., he talks to the AB-3 crew member:



“tough to plan when you don’t know but we made a little diversion here we’re gunna– we’re gunna be further south of the eye. we’ll be about sixty miles south of the eye. it should be fine. we are gunna be fine– not should be– we are gunna be fine.”



At 10:30 a.m. the 3M crew member says: “uh no it’s not movin’ away not yet. you’ll see I’ll show ya what’s– I’ll show you that whole time step forecast if you want. I mean we’re going that way and it’s (gunna go) that way and we’re on a collision course with it– nearly– nearly.”



At 7:46 p.m. the 2M crew member responds to a question from the Chief Mate: “still comin’ right for us or we’re headed right for it.”



The transcript does not include the names of those that spoke in the recording, only their official rank.



During the overnight hours, and after additional weather reports were received, crew members rang the captain, who was scheduled to sleep overnight. While only one side of the conversation was recorded, the captain responds to stay the course, according to further comments made after the call ended.



Throughout discussions, the captain made moves to continually shift to the south in an effort to skirt the southwest quarantine of the storm to use the storm’s wind to propel the ship farther from the storm.



In the overnight hours, just before midnight, with weather reports continuing to come in, a Third Mate says, “guess I’m just turnin’ into a chicken little but– I have a feeling like something bad is gunna happen,” to which AB-3 responds that they are going to get their immersion suit out.



The captain enters back into the conversation around 4 a.m., roughly three and a half hours before the ship sinks. At the time the captain is brought up to speed and told that the ship’s autopilot was on, but the course alarm had been turned off because “it was going off every five seconds.”



At 5:45 a.m. the captain is told of a breach in the hull —“a scuttle popped open”— and of water filling a hold. A plan is made to pump the water out, but within 15 minutes it is clear that the water infiltration incapacitated the ship. At 6:13 a.m. the captain says “I’m not liking this. I think we just lost the plant.”



At 6:54 the captain makes a call over the phone in the bridge, saying:



“(it’s) miserable right now. we got all the uhh– all the wind on the starboard side here. now a scuttle was left open or popped open or whatever so we got some flooding down in three hold– a significant amount. umm everybody’s safe right now we’re not gunna abandon ship– we’re gunna stay with the ship. we are in dire straits right now. okay I’m gunna call the office and tell ‘em * *. okay? umm there’s no need to ring the general alarm yet– we’re not abandoning ship. the engineers are tryin’ to get the plant back. so we’re workin’ on it– okay?”



At 7 a.m. the captain calls in to report the emergency:



“we have uhh– secured the source of the water coming in to the vessel. uh a scuttle– was blown open uh– by the force of the water perhaps– no one knows. can’t tell. uh it’s since been closed. however– uh– three hold’s got considerable amount of water in it. uh we have a very– very– healthy port list. the engineers cannot get lube oil pressure on the plant therefore we’ve got no main engine . and let me give you um a latitude and longitude. I just wanted to give you a heads up before I push that– push that button.”



The last communication is made at 7:39 a.m. on Thursday, October 1.



Captain Michael Davidson, of Windham was one of four Mainers that lost their lives on the 40-year-old cargo ship, which departed from Jacksonville Florida September 30, 2015 en route to Puerto Rico. Other Mainers, and Maine Maritime Academy graduates, included Danielle Randolph, Class of 2005; Mike Holland, Class of 2012; and Dylan Meklin, Class of 2015. In total 33 mariners died in the accident.



A remotely operated underwater vehicle located and recovered the voyage data recorder from the El Faro in April, located approximately 41 miles northwest of the Bahamas 15,000 feet below the water’s surface. The recovery effort took the better part of 10 months to complete.

