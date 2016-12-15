Don Small brings a 1950s Castine childhood to life

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

Daily life in a small Maine town in the early and mid-20th century is the focus of first-time author Don Small, whose Salt Water Town was published this month.



That town is Castine, where the author spent years of his childhood and adult life, and is both the backdrop for and a main character in the collection of stories, published by Penobscot Books. (Penobscot Bay Press is the parent company of Penobscot Books and the Castine Patriot.)



The stories occur in a time when a teenager’s day off meant a rowboat trip down Penobscot Bay, when a reverend would arrange for a family to spend Christmas in a stranger’s home, or brothers would pack up for a camping trip at Walker Pond, or “Duck Hunting with Dad” turns into a Castine father and son stranded across the Bagaduce River in Brooksville during a snow squall.



The stories mostly span from the 1920s to the mid 1950s, a time when there was a Chevrolet dealership in town, Castine Coal Company supplied the town and its neighbors with fuel, and getting a start on winter meant, for some young fathers, heading up to the potato farms in Aroostook County to live in the bunkhouse, wife and baby left behind.



“It was 1933 and jobs everywhere, including this coastal Maine town, were scarce,” Small writes of one young man’s decision in “A Job for Leland.”



While the outward trappings of daily life have changed in the decades since these stories took place, relationships and a sense of community among the inhabitants of a small, coastal Maine town still carry along the same lines.



In “The Halls’ Night Out,” Small views the town from a visitor’s perspective:



“Whenever he went downtown, complete strangers would say hello…. Quite often a driver coming in from the opposite direction, one hand on top of the wheel, would lift a finger just as the cars were about to pass…. What was that about?”



In an interview in his Castine home December 5, Small said that many of the stories came out of a memory from his boyhood, or a story shared with him.



“I think every story in there has a nugget of truth,” he said.



Small’s favorite story in Salt Water Town, he said, is “The Rowboat,” which features a character and story based on Small’s brother, Dave. Dave takes his dog, Obadiah, and his rowboat out for a summer’s day on the Penobscot River. First, he talks with a local clammer while casting off at the town dock. Later, he drinks tea with a young woman and her mother on a barge passing by from Yarmouth. Then he heads home, thinking of his last year of high school and the bigger world of college ahead.



“He told me a story sort of like that one,” Small said, but noted that when his brother read the story, he didn’t remember it quite the same.



For Small, a typical summer day was spent caddying—often for Don Tenney—at the Castine Golf Club in the morning, and at the Backshore in the afternoon, he recalled, or Witherle Woods.



“Children pretty much had free rein in the town,” he said of his Castine boyhood. “We were expected to be home for dinner, not much else.”



Small graduated from Castine High School in 1956 and went off to college and a career as an engineer before returning to Castine, where he taught at Maine Maritime Academy for 30 years until his retirement.



Now he spends his time on two things, he said, writing and woodworking.



His writing flourished in a Castine Art Association writers group that started in 2008, Small said, and which he still belongs to, one of only two original members.



“That writers group has been as responsible for me carrying this out [as anything],” he said.



He wrote the book’s second story, “Jake’s Boat Shop,” for the group. “As I wrote, I thought, there’s a lot of stories to do. Somehow it all fell into place.”



Small writes in a space carved out of his woodworking shop, and every two weeks meets with his writers group. Most of the stories in Salt Water Town were revised about a dozen times, he said.



“They’re stories of Castine but, as I think of it, [they show] a change in how we live…. In a sense we live in a four-dimensional space. Time is the dimension that changes.”

