News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in Castine Patriot, December 15, 2016 and Island Ad-Vantages, December 15, 2016 and The Weekly Packet, December 15, 2016 Community Compass welcomes new coordinator, outreach specialist

The Blue Hill Peninsula Community Compass has hired Amy Houghton of Blue Hill as its coordinator.



Houghton brings diverse experiences with community outreach and nonprofit organizations such as the American Red Cross and, most recently, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital to the organization.



“Tom Bjorkman and I are pleased to welcome Amy to the Community Compass team. She brings energy, local knowledge, and a history of caring for others with her.” Bob Holmberg M.D., co-chairman of Community Compass, said in a news release.



She will serve to help organize initiatives and help facilitate cooperation with local community organizations. She will also aid the neighborhood navigators in their work to support local citizens in need.



The mission of Community Compass is to work together with local organizations to break the cycle of poverty in area. By raising an awareness of available resources, Community Compass partners with organizations, volunteers and neighborhood navigators to support and empower those living in poverty.



Join the Community Compass, at 8 a.m., at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill the third Wednesday of each month for the organization’s forums in which topics are discussed and ideas for possible solutions are shared on issues that affect the financially disadvantaged and the community as a whole.



For more information, call Houghton at 479-3076, email communitycompasscoordinator@gmail.com or visit the organization on Facebook.

