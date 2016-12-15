Camden National Bank program helps homeless shelters

News Feature

Thanks to help from its customers, Camden National Bank provided additional support to Maine’s homeless shelters in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week this November by donating a total of $20,000 to 34 shelters throughout the state. The donation was the result of a promotion aimed at increasing support and awareness for local homeless shelters during this special week, according to a news release from the bank.



On November 12, customers were asked to use their Camden National Bank debit card, and for every two purchases made, the Bank offered to donate $1 through its Hope@Home program, up to $20,000.



“We are very grateful to all of the customers who made the extra effort to use their debit cards on this one day and help us give back to those in need at this critical time of year,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “Since starting Hope@Home almost two years ago, we’ve learned that many of our local shelters regularly struggle with a lack of resources to meet the needs that exist in their communities, and that even a small amount of money or time can go a long way in helping them accomplish the important work they’re doing. Our customers and communities have always been key partners and advocates for the program, and we are proud to say that they helped us reach our goal of donating $20,000 to shelters throughout the state, bringing our total commitment to $128,000.”



In 2015, Camden National Bank launched the community-based, statewide Hope@Home program to drive more awareness and support for Maine’s homelessness programs. Through this initiative, for every home Camden National Bank finances, $100 is donated to a homeless shelter in the community of the new homeowner and in the homeowner’s name.



In addition to the funds donated through Hope@Home, the bank also provided a combined total of over $5,000 worth of food to area shelters in November. Funds for the food donations were raised by employees, through the bank’s employee-run community outreach program, the Community Spirit of Giving (CSOG). Founded in 1991 by employees who wanted to create their own grassroots effort to support local communities and people in need, the CSOG program holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fight food insecurity in Maine.



For more information on Hope@Home, visit CamdenNational.com/hopeathome.

