Bar Harbor Bank & Trust supports food pantries

News Feature

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust concluded its 28th annual “Food for Good” community food drive on November 18. More than 4,850 food items and over $3,370 were collected for and delivered to local food pantries prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.



“On behalf of the Bank, I would like to thank everyone who gave a gift of healthy food to our neighbors in need by donating to the food drive,” Margie Gray of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust said in a news release.



These gifts helped fill Thanksgiving food baskets and stock the shelves of local food pantries for the winter months ahead.



“I would also like to thank the five local grocery stores that participated in the live radio broadcasts with I-95 Radio: Hannaford in Bar Harbor, Shaw’s in Ellsworth, TradeWinds Market Place in Blue Hill, Bayside Supermarket in Milbridge, and Tobey’s Grocery in South China,” said Gray. “Our employees enjoy interacting with the community during these events and collecting donations for our local food pantries.”



Bar Harbor Bank & Trust also promoted the food drive on their Facebook page. For each “share” of one of the Bank’s “Food for Good” Facebook posts they donated one dollar to a local food pantry.



“Thanks to all our Facebook fans, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust will be contributing an additional $370 to local food pantries,” said Gray. Each of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 14 branches also collected donations for the Food Drive and delivered them to their local food pantry for distribution. The food pantries that received these donations include: Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Westside Food Pantry, Emmaus Center, Loaves and Fishes, Tree of Life, Maine Sea Coast Mission Food Pantry at Weald Bethel, Island Pantry, TIF Food Pantry, Lifeline Food Pantry, Machias Food Pantry, China Community Food Pantry, Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Whiting Food Pantry and Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard.

