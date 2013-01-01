In this season of remembering the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ, we reflect on our many blessings. We have been blessed in so many ways during the last year. We offer thanks to God for His grace to us in Darryl's illness and praise for his amazing healing. We are very thankful for our island community and friends from many places who have prayed for us and encouraged us with their thoughtfulness. We appreciate your kind words as we meet you. We are grateful for the many cards, emails, calls, rides, food, visits and kindnesses extended to us. We have an amazing medical team that has gone above and beyond to provide the help we needed. The staff at all the hospitals have been outstanding. The wonderful people in rehab were caring, uplifting and determined. We offer our gratitude to each of you for the help you have given to us in ways seen and unseen. Thank you so very much. May you be blessed with peace, joy, and love in this Christmas season. With love and gratitude, Darryl and Nancy