ELDERLY & DISABLED AFFORDABLE HOUSING AT DEER RUN IN DEER ISLE Future 1BR openings. Beautiful quiet coastal setting. Rent based on 30% of monthly adjusted income. Priority given to extremely low-income individuals. Heat and all utilities included. 866-4300 EHO V/TTY: 711

Blue Hill Terrace 2BR units available! Rent is based on 30% of adjusted income, plus utilities. Income limits apply: 2 people $25,600 3 people $28,800 4 People $31,950 Higher incomes may also qualify. View property and print application at www.mainedevelopment.com Maine Development Associates 1-800-639-1747 TTY Dial 711 We are an Equal Opportunity organization.

BLUE HILL office space, 6 Mines Road, next to TradeWinds, on-site parking. 359-2788.

BLUE HILL. 1BR convenience apt. Kitchen/living room combo, sm. bathroom. Heat and electric included. No pets/no smoking. $700/mo. + security deposit. References required, 1-year lease. Call 374-5222.

DEER ISLE, 3BR house near Deer Isle village with appliances but unfurnished. $750 per month plus utilities. For more information, call Jack 479-9327.

HEALING ARTS OFFICE available for new year. Quiet, affordable, small office perfect for massage, acupuncture, energy work, therapy, or other healing arts professionals. Excellent location, easy access, ample parking. Call 374-3800.

LOOKING TO RENT YOUR year-round, seasonal or vacation rental on the Blue Hill Peninsula? Call Compass Point \expndtw0 Real Estate to get your renting underway! 374-5300 or email mvrp.bluehillvacationrentals@gmail.com\expndtw0 .

STONINGTON, 1BR house, furnished. No smoking or pets. Available now through mid-June. $650/month plus first, last and security deposit. Includes electricity up to $100 per month, phone, cable and internet. No heat included. Call 667-3065.