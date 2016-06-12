Notice of Intent to File

Please take notice that Julie Cleveland & Robert Gallway, 262 Weir Cove Road, Harborside, ME 04642 are intending to file a Natural Resources Protection Act permit application with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection pursuant to the provisions of 38 M.R.S.A.§§ 480-A thru 480-BB on or about December 22, 2016.

The application is for a private recreational dock/wharf (86'), ramp (25'), and float (12'x24'), UTM coordinates = 4906351N, 516584E at the following location: 262 Weir Cove Road, Harborside, ME 04642.

A request for a public hearing or a request that the Board of Environmental Protection assume jurisdiction over this application must be received by the Department in writing, no later than 20 days after the application is found by the Department to be complete and is accepted for processing. A public hearing may or may not be held at the discretion of the commissioner or Board of Environmental Protection. Public comment on the application will be accepted throughout the processing of the application.

The application will be filed for public inspection at the Department of Environmental Protection’s office in Bangor during normal working hours. A copy of the application may also be seen at the municipal office in Brooksville, Maine. Written public comments may be sent to the regional office in Bangor where the application is filed for public inspection: MDEP, Eastern Maine Regional Office, 106 Hogan Road, Bangor, Maine 04401.

RESIDENTS OF BROOKSVILLE

2017 Nomination Papers are available at the Town Clerk's Office Mondays & Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m, and Thursdays, 6-8 p.m. Nomination Papers must be returned by 8 p.m., January 19, 2017.

Residents of Brooksville

Budget & Advisory

Committee Schedule

Wednesday, January 4

Monday, January 9

Thursday, January 12

Monday, January 16

Thursday, January 19

Tuesday, January 24 if needed

Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. All groups or committees wishing to meet with board please call Gayle at 326-4518.

Stonington Building Permits

The following permits were recently issued:

John McVeigh

W. Main St.

3’x16’ Walkway With Variance

12/6/16

Elizabeth Compton

Indian Pt. Rd.

Entry & half bathroom

12/13/16

Appeals to permits must be filed within 30 days of issuance.

TOWN OF BROOKSVILLE

The regular monthly meeting of the Brooksville School Committee will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 5 p.m. at the Brooksville Elementary School. The 2017-2018 school budget will be on the agenda.

TOWN OF CASTINE

Curbside Trash Pick-up: Tuesday, December 27.

Recycling Pick-up: Tuesday, January 3.

Please visit www.castine.me.us or Cable Channel 7 for additional Town notices & postings.

Upcoming Meetings in Emerson Hall:

Monday, December 26 - Town Office closed due to the Christmas Holiday.

Friday, December 30 - Selectmen/Assessors & Overseers of the Poor Meeting at 11 a.m. to approve Water Dept. end of the year warrants.

Monday, January 2 - Town Office closed due to the New Year’s Holiday.

Tuesday, January 3 - Selectmen/Assessors & Overseers of the Poor Meeting at 4 p.m. Tentative Agenda: 1) Renewal Liquor License—MarKel’s Bake- house; 2) Approve 2017 Victualer License.

Tuesday, January 3 - CHPC Meeting at 4 p.m. Application deadline is Tuesday, December 27.

Thursday, January 12 - Planning Board Meeting at 7 p.m. Application deadline is Tuesday, December 27. Tuesday, January 17 - Selectmen/Assessors & Overseers of the Poor Meeting at 4 p.m.

Notices:

The Town Office & Board of Selectmen wish everyone a Happy & Healthy Holiday season.

Dog Registrations: 2017 Dog Registrations are now available. Please bring in copy of current rabies vac- cine. Dog registrations are due by January 31. There is an additional $25 late fee along with the registration cost if not registered by January 31. Registration cost is $6 for a Spayed/Neutered Dog and $11 for a Non-Spayed/Non-Neutered Dog. Contact the Town Office (326-4502) or Henry Erhard, Animal Control Officer, with any questions.

TOWN OF DEER ISLE NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO APPROVE TAX ANTICIPATION NOTE IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $2,500,000

Notice is hereby given that the Selectmen of the Town of Deer Isle, Maine, will meet at the Town Hall located on 70 Church Street at 5 p.m. on January 5, 2017, to consider the adoption of a resolution to authorize issuance, deliverance and sale of a Tax Anticipation Note in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000 to a lender chosen by the Selectmen, all to provide funding for the operations of the Town. The public is invited to attend. Written comments received before the meeting will be considered.

TOWN OF DEER ISLE

The Deer Isle Town Office will be closed for the Holidays on Monday, December 26, 2016, and Monday, January 2, 2017.

TOWN OF STONINGTON

The Stonington Town Office will be closing at noontime on December 23, 2016 and will be closed December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017 for the Holidays.