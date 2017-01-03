The Deer Isle/Stonington Early Care and Education Center is seeking a Preschool Teacher to work 40 hours per week, for 40 weeks (school year). Responsible to work with an assistant teacher and program aide to design and implement a program that stimulates growth and development for 3-5 year-old children in a public school setting. Partners with parents to ensure appropriate support and resources are available to each family. An associate’s or bachelor’s degree in child development or early childhood education required. A bachelor’s degree in a related field with coursework equivalent to an associate’s degree in child development or early childhood education will be considered. Two years’ experience working with young children between the ages of 3-5 required. Competitive pay plus generous benefit package. To apply send résumé, letter of interest indicating position for which you are applying, and three professional references to Human Resource Department, Child and Family Opportunities, Inc., P.O. Box 648, Ellsworth, ME 04605 or e-mail resumes@childandfamilyopp.org . Visit our website at www.childandfamilyopp.org . AA/EOE

Living Innovations Direct Support Professionals Living Innovations is seeking Direct Support Professionals to work in Blue Hill and the surrounding communities. Choose a career that makes a difference by supporting adults with disabilities. Certifications and training provided at no cost to the employee. Minimum requirements: High School Diploma, clean background check, valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. Please visit livinginnovations.com or call 207-333-8828 to apply.

CARPENTRY FOREMAN Billings Diesel & Marine in Stonington, ME is looking for a working Carpentry Foreman to oversee and work alongside other crew. This position requires experience in all phases of boat construction. Billings repairs and services both commercial vessels and yachts to over 100 ft. We offer competitive pay and excellent benefits package. Send résumé to P.O. Box 67, Stonington, ME 04681 or apply in person. 367-2328.

Brooksville Elementary School Grade 5/6 Teacher Long Term Sub Brooksville Elementary School The Brooksville Elementary School is looking for a grade 5/6 teacher long term sub from January 3, 2017, to June 15, 2017. The Brooksville School has a student population of 56 students. Maine certification 020 and a current CHRC is necessary. For more information contact Mark Hurvitt, Superintendent, 207-374-9927. To receive an application contact: Superintendent of Schools Office Mark E. Hurvitt PO Box 630, Blue Hill, ME 04614 207-374-9927 Or via email: sduddy@schoolunion93.org Applications close when suitable candidate is found. An Equal Opportunity Employer

2017 NEARING RESIDENT STEWARDS. Couple to live at Forest Farm, Helen and Scott Nearing's Maine homestead. Light maintenance, gardening, welcome visitors. Modest apartment and stipend. Memorial-Columbus Day, 25 hrs/wk. Nonsmokers. Gardening experience. Send résumé and letter of interest by Jan. 31, 2017: Nearing Residency/Good Life Center, Box 332, Blue Hill, ME 04614. information@goodlife.org.

ACCEPTING BIDS for Cleaning Contract at Blue Hill Congregational Church: Every Saturday and special occasions. References required. Call Jane, 374-5248.

CAREGIVERS, IMMEDIATE OPENINGS! Lovely elderly couple in Blue Hill area. Experience preferred. Good pay, flexible shifts. For call back leave name, number and refer to ad, 812-8528. Please keep trying!

COOK NEEDED. Bi-weekly meal delivery needed for elderly couple in Blue Hill area. 6 healthy suppers, must be able to drop off. $200/ week, we cover food costs. 812-8528 mention ad, will call back.

DEER ISLE. Personal Attendant position available. Part-time, year-round, day and evening position for woman. Must be reliable. Duties include: Personal care, light lifting, housekeeping, errands, etc. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 348-0995 and leave your name, number and message if no one answers.

DOCK MANAGER at The Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club in Blue Hill for Summer 2017. Must be mature, and have strong management and motor boat handling skills. Call 207-266-2316.

ELECTRICIAN WANTED, helper or journeyman, full-time, pay commensurate with experience. Willing to train the right person. Call 367-2715.