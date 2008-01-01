South Deer Isle Storage Serving Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula for 30 years 24/7 Recorded Video Surveillance Secure Self Storage at the corner of Route 15 and Sunset Crossroad, South Deer Isle, Maine (207) 348-6822 www.sdistorage.com

R.W. Carpentry Roofing & Painting Interior/Exterior - Free Estimates 35 Years Experience No Job Too Small 207-460-9447

A TO Z Repair and Remodeling. Kitchens, baths, decks, all carpentry large and small. Masonry services, light excavation and trucking, replacement doors and windows. Fully insured. EPA lead-certified. 326-9596.

A.K. ALLEN, LLC. Snow plowing, remodeling carpentry, care taking, interior/exterior painting, excavation work. Free estimates. Fully insured. Call 207-266-4875.

BERGIN PAINTING: Affordable exceptional painting. Now scheduling 2017 Interior/Exterior painting. Pressure washing. Floors. Outstanding references. Insured. Dan, BerginPainting.com, 374-2437.

BLUE HILL PIANO SERVICE. Professional tuning, repairs, appraisals. Humidity control systems. Serving Hancock County for 30 years. Philip Norris, 374-2159.

CHAIRS. Caned, rush or splint. 27 years experience. Jackie Pelletier, 348-6624 or 171 Dow Rd., Deer Isle.

COASTAL CAREGIVERS. Looking for companionship, personal care, transportation, or meal preparation? Contact Deborah C. at 359-5556, or Terry C. at 207-460-0401. References available.

CUSHIONS AND SLIPCOVERS, using the many fabrics I carry; foam available. Scheduling ahead. Fran.Eastman@gmail.com, 359-8583, eastmantextiles.com.

HANDY CLEANING. Do you need help with your housekeeping? Weekly, biweekly, monthly. Reasonable, professional work. Call 207-664-9083 (cell). Local girls with good references.

HARDSCRABBLE STONE and Landscaping. Snow plowing, stonework and landscape construction, walls, patios, walkways and steps. Tree work, drainage, lawn and garden installation and maintenance. 479-2931.

JOHN'S TREE WORKS. Cutting and chipping, any type of tree work, difficult take downs. Fully insured and experienced. Free estimates, email johnstreeworks@yahoo.com or call 367-5842.

LANDSCAPING DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION. Homesite development and clearing. Projects selected for annual Deer Isle garden tour 2008 and 2012. Furrowlandscaping.com. 367-5010.

LAWN MOWING, CARETAKING, carpentry services and field mowing. Fully insured. 266-3909. Barry Duffy.

LESTER EATON'S TREE SERVICES. Cutting and chipping. Brush removal. Also lawn services and snow plowing. Fully insured with references. Free estimates. Call 359-2769 or 479-7213.

RAY WEED PLUMBING & HEATING. Complete plumbing and heating service, installation and maintenance. 367-5005.

RELIABLE, TRUSTWORTHY HOUSE cleaning with a "Personal Touch." Spring cleaning, one-time clean, weekly or biweekly. Whatever your need. Excellent references. Call 326-0515 and ask for Laura.

WINDOW TREATMENTS AND SEWING for home and boat. Color consultation, creative and practical solutions. Graber shades and blinds dealer. holley.mead@gmail.com, 348-2333.