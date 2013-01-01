19´ CENTER CONSOLE V. HULL fiberglass boat with 115 hp E-Tec, Evinrude motor with 130 operating hours. Galvanized trailer and wheels, GPS/fish finder, marine radio. Everything in very good condition, ready to go. Asking $16,500. Call 359-8811.

20´ FIBERGLASS CATBOAT. Sleeps 4. Free standing carbon fiber mast, shallow wing keel, w/trailer. $4,000. 461-6000.

CAPE DORY 28' SAILBOAT. Great sailing, excellent condition, turnkey and sail away from Blue Hill mooring. Fiberglass hull, full keel. Mainsail and 135 foresail in good condition. Two cabins, five berths, head, teak interior woodwork. Volvo Penta diesel, 25 H.P., 2 cylinders. Well-maintained. Inside storage off-season. $10,000 or best reasonable offer. 374-3858.

LEWMER CQR ANCHOR 45 lbs, excellent condition. $400. 359-5054.

MACGREGOR 25´ SAILBOAT. Pop-top cabin, swing keel, sails, trailer, 4 hp Mariner O.B. $1,000 OBO. Edward Bonaccorso, 518-383-5830.

SAILBOAT: 22' PEARSON Ensign, hull #157 in sail away condition. Full set sails, new outboard, anchor, etc. $7,900 OBO. Call 266-1686.